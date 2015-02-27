(For other news from Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click here)
* Kenya to remain "active" in debt market after Eurobond
* Growth outlook still susceptible to security concerns
* Government to refine capital gains tax law
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 2 Kenya's drive to improve rail,
roads and power plants will help spur economic growth to 6.9
percent in 2015 and 7 percent in coming years, its finance
minister said.
Henry Rotich also told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit
that the government would remain "active" in international
capital markets after its oversubscribed Eurobond debut last
year, but did not give details of new issues.
As well as infrastructure development, Kenya's economy would
benefit from the drop in global oil prices, which would spur the
manufacturing sector and lift consumption, he said.
"There is a lot of economic activity and potential growth in
almost all sectors is tangible," Rotich said in response to
questions emailed by Reuters.
However, he said the outlook still remained susceptible to
security concerns. A number of militant attacks in East Africa's
biggest economy over the past two years, blamed on Somali al
Shabaab insurgents, has dented earnings from the country's
tourism sector, a key source of foreign exchange.
Hiccups in agriculture could also affect the economy, he
said. Farming contributes a quarter to annual economic output.
"The perceived insecurity risk dampens the tourism sector
and depressed rainfall could affect exports and agriculture,"
Rotich said.
Kenya's economic growth, which peaked at 7.1 percent in
2007, has fallen to an estimated 5.3 percent last year.
Government officials are racing to improve transport
networks and build new power plants to boost growth, after
decades of underinvestment. China is financing a new 327 billion
shilling ($3.58 billion) railway from the port of Mombasa to the
Ugandan border to boost links to regional trading partners.
Uganda is looking to extend the line to Rwanda.
Improved transport links could also see the country import
more, meaning the current account deficit would likely persist
even as a weaker oil price cuts the cost of oil imports, the
minister said.
The current account deficit is expected to widen to 8
percent of GDP in the fiscal year ending June 2015, from 7.6
percent a year earlier, ratings agency Fitch said in January.
On government borrowing, Rotich said Kenya planned to return
to international debt markets after issuing a debut sovereign
bond last June that raised an initial $2 billion and a further
$750 million in a tap sale in November.
"We will continue to be active in international capital
markets," Rotich said.
He has previously said Kenya was considering an Islamic
law-compliant bond, known as a sukuk.
Rotich also said a capital gains tax re-introduced in
January, after it was scrapped in the 1980s, would contribute "a
small, but not trivial source of revenue for the government."
The tax, set at 5 percent of an investor's gains from
trading shares, depressed activity on the Nairobi stock exchange
at the start of the year when it took effect, but the market has
since recovered, scaling six-year highs.
"We will continue to refine the legal framework of capital
gains tax to ensure that there is clarity and certainty for
investors," he said without elaborating.
(Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)
($1 = 91.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)