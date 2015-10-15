(Adds comments from finance minister)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI Oct 15 Kenya has trimmed its 2015
growth forecast to 6 percent from 6.5 percent, the finance
minister said on Thursday, citing deteriorating growth outlook
for economies across the world.
"Sub-Saharan African growth has been scaled down. The global
growth outlook has also been scaled down," Finance Minister
Henry Rotich told parliament.
Lawmakers had summoned Rotich to answer questions about the
sharp rise in interest rates on government debt and delays in
payments to civil servants, which one parliamentarian described
as unacceptable and a "security risk" to the country.
Rotich said Kenya was not facing a liquidity crisis and the
debt levels in East Africa's biggest economy were "sustainable".
He said the government remained able to borrow money from
domestic debt markets, but at higher rates.
Kenya's central bank has this year raised interest rates by
300 basis points to stem the depreciation of the shilling, which
has lost about 14 percent against the dollar this year.
The yield on Kenya's short-term Treasury debt has spiked to
above 20 percent in recent weeks, raising fears about the scale
of government borrowing.
Rotich said the government wants to borrow more money from
external markets as the borrowing rates on domestic debt market
have been too high this year.
He also said the government expects to catch up on revenue
shortfalls accrued so far this fiscal year and was planning to
hire consultants to boost tax revenues.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Drazen
Jorgic; Editing by Janet Lawrence)