By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Oct 13 Kenya's Treasury will act decisively to stem local currency volatility, Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday, adding the shilling's weakness is not due to economic fundamentals which he said were broadly sound.

Minutes later, at the same press conference, the central bank said it was intensifying its efforts to mop up shilling liquidity, underscoring efforts by policymakers to display a coordinated response to tackling the currency crisis.

The shilling climbed almost 1 percent against the dollar off the back of their comments. The local currency closed trading at 102.20/40, 1.8 percent stronger for the day.

"We are ready to do more to ensure that stability is restored. In this respect the actions we are announcing today are aimed at ensuring that first and foremost, foreign exchange is available to meet genuine demand," Kenyatta told a news conference.

Kenyatta said the central bank was lowering with immediate effect the foreign exchange exposure limit of commercial banks to 10 percent from 20 percent -- a move he said he backed.

He also reiterated that the government had no intention of returning Kenya to a foreign exchange control regime.

"The move to lower banks' forex exposure is probably the most meaningful of the measures announced so far - but it does not deal with the fundamentals of demand at its source," said Razia Khan, Head of Research, Africa, Standard Chartered Bank in London.

"If the shilling has moved to these levels because of a more fundamental mismatch between demand and supply of (forex), then it is not clear that these measures alone will be sufficient to restore stability in the very near term."

MOPPING UP LIQUIDITY

Policymakers in east Africa's biggest economy have been slow off the mark in tackling surging consumer prices, a battered currency that is among the world's worst performers this year, and a crisis of confidence in the market, analysts say.

A record 4 percentage point rise in the central bank's key lending rate to 11 percent last week was seen as a big step in soothing the market's frayed nerves, but on Tuesday the shilling hit a record low of 107 to the dollar.

"We are intensifying the mop up. We are going to use repos to mop up so we actually deal with liquidity," Central Bank of Kenya Governor Njuguna Ndung'u said.

The bank had sought to absorb 25 billion shillings ($240 million) from the local market in the last two days through repurchase agreements, but had attracted just 2.25 billion.

Kenyatta also said the finance ministry was cutting unnecessary government spending. The central bank governor pledged to intensify the use of repurchase agreements to deal with liquidity.

An International Monetary Fund IMF) is in the country to discuss for further funds from its Extended Credit Facility. Last week, the government said it was in talks with the IMF for an extra $250-$350 million to help shore up the foreign exchange reserves.

"It's positive that they are coordinating both fiscal and monetary policies. The shilling has responded accordingly and this is likely to carry on into tomorrow's trade," said Raphael Owino at Commercial Bank of Africa.

"Long term, it will follow on what happens next week. The shilling's problems have been owing to the balance of payment conditions," he said.

Some analysts cautioned that tightening liquidity at the same time as lowering banks' foreign exchange exposure might fuel volatility in the markets.

"In an illiquid market, reduced FX positions might constrain market liquidity further, and add more volatility to swings in FX in either direction," Khan said. ($1 = 104.050 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough/Ruth Pitchford)