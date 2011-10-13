* Finance minister: shilling weakness not reflecting
fundamentals
* Says Treasury cutting unnecessary expenditure
* Central Bank says intensifying liquidity mop up
(Adds trader comments, background)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Oct 13 Kenya's Treasury will act
decisively to stem local currency volatility, Finance Minister
Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday, adding the shilling's weakness
is not due to economic fundamentals which he said were broadly
sound.
Minutes later, at the same press conference, the central
bank said it was intensifying its efforts to mop up shilling
liquidity, underscoring efforts by policymakers to display a
coordinated response to tackling the currency crisis.
The shilling climbed almost 1 percent against the
dollar off the back of their comments. The local currency closed
trading at 102.20/40, 1.8 percent stronger for the day.
"We are ready to do more to ensure that stability is
restored. In this respect the actions we are announcing today
are aimed at ensuring that first and foremost, foreign exchange
is available to meet genuine demand," Kenyatta told a news
conference.
Kenyatta said the central bank was lowering with immediate
effect the foreign exchange exposure limit of commercial banks
to 10 percent from 20 percent -- a move he said he backed.
He also reiterated that the government had no intention of
returning Kenya to a foreign exchange control regime.
"The move to lower banks' forex exposure is probably the
most meaningful of the measures announced so far - but it does
not deal with the fundamentals of demand at its source," said
Razia Khan, Head of Research, Africa, Standard Chartered Bank in
London.
"If the shilling has moved to these levels because of a more
fundamental mismatch between demand and supply of (forex), then
it is not clear that these measures alone will be sufficient to
restore stability in the very near term."
MOPPING UP LIQUIDITY
Policymakers in east Africa's biggest economy have been slow
off the mark in tackling surging consumer prices, a battered
currency that is among the world's worst performers this year,
and a crisis of confidence in the market, analysts say.
A record 4 percentage point rise in the central bank's key
lending rate to 11 percent last week was seen as a
big step in soothing the market's frayed nerves, but on Tuesday
the shilling hit a record low of 107 to the dollar.
"We are intensifying the mop up. We are going to use repos
to mop up so we actually deal with liquidity," Central Bank of
Kenya Governor Njuguna Ndung'u said.
The bank had sought to absorb 25 billion shillings ($240
million) from the local market in the last two days through
repurchase agreements, but had attracted just 2.25 billion.
Kenyatta also said the finance ministry was cutting
unnecessary government spending. The central bank governor
pledged to intensify the use of repurchase agreements to deal
with liquidity.
An International Monetary Fund IMF) is in the country to
discuss for further funds from its Extended Credit Facility.
Last week, the government said it was in talks with the IMF for
an extra $250-$350 million to help shore up the foreign exchange
reserves.
"It's positive that they are coordinating both fiscal and
monetary policies. The shilling has responded accordingly and
this is likely to carry on into tomorrow's trade," said Raphael
Owino at Commercial Bank of Africa.
"Long term, it will follow on what happens next week. The
shilling's problems have been owing to the balance of payment
conditions," he said.
Some analysts cautioned that tightening liquidity at the
same time as lowering banks' foreign exchange exposure might
fuel volatility in the markets.
"In an illiquid market, reduced FX positions might constrain
market liquidity further, and add more volatility to swings in
FX in either direction," Khan said.
($1 = 104.050 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough/Ruth Pitchford)