* Economic growth to speed up in Q3 and Q4 of 2012

* Agriculture sector to boost GDP after favourable weather

* Analysts split over whether govt's GDP forecast realistic (Adds details, analyst comment, background)

By Drazen Jorgic

NAIROBI, Nov 12 Kenya's economy will grow 5.6 percent in 2013, outperforming this year's forecast of 5.1 percent, thanks to strong rains boosting farm output, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

In a budget review and outlook presentation, the ministry predicted GDP growth would pick up to 6.8 percent in fourth quarter 2012 from 6.4 percent in the third, helped by a rebound in agriculture, construction, wholesale and retail.

"We expect growth of 5.6 percent (next year)... and we assume normal weather," Henry Rotich, Finance Ministry's deputy director of economic affairs, told Reuters.

"A lot of infrastructure is now getting completed and we see that's going to improve private sector investments. Tourism we expect to improve with improved security," said Rotich. Fears of Islamist violence deterred tourists earlier this year.

East Africa's largest economy took a beating last year after rapid credit growth drove down the value of the shilling and sent inflation soaring, forcing the central bank to ramp its key interest rate up to 18 percent.

While inflation has now subsided below 5 percent, giving the bank more room to cut rates and stimulate growth, some economists see the ministry growth forecasts as optimistic.

However, "a recovery is certainly underway, even if there will be different opinions about its magnitude," said Razia Khan, head of Africa Research for Standard Chartered.

Earlier this year the government forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 5.2 percent in 2012. Both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have predicted 5 percent growth. [ID:nN6E8G9011[

Kenya's economy grew 3.5 percent in the first quarter of this year and 3.3 percent in the second, the slowest quarterly growth since the end of 2009.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing account for 26.6 pct of Kenya's economy and Rotich predicted higher output in the second half of 2012.

"This year was extremely good with the weather, rains were very good. We see growth (similar to) 2010 numbers which was a normal year," Rotich said, adding that exports were picking up.

"ON THE OPTIMISTIC SIDE"

Growth data in the second half of the year should be flattered by comparison with a sluggish 2011, and helped by 7 percentage points of cuts in the benchmark interest rate since July to 11 percent..

The finance ministry also expects higher spending before the 2013 general elections to help growth, while cheaper credit should boost the construction, retail and wholesale sectors.

Even so, "these figures definitely look on the optimistic side. Growth in the agricultural sector ... can be very volatile and (the data) doesn't always correspond with what we hear on the more anecdotal side," said Mark Bohlund, senior IHS economist for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Bohlund said the government may also have overestimated how far official rate cuts would help. "It's difficult to see a rebound in construction and retail trade without a reduction in lending rates and ... so far the reduction in the policy rate has not really been passed on to (bank) customers," he said.

However, Khan said the government's economic outlook did not "sound outlandish".

"We know from food inflation data that the agriculture side of the economy improved tremendously from June to August, and is likely to continue to post a strong performance. Increased government spending and lending activity should also prove supportive," she said.

Finance Minister Robinson Githae said Kenya would increase its tax revenue target for the fiscal year 2013/2014 by 12.4 percent. "Our revenue target (for 2013/2014) was one trillion shillings ($11.72 billion). We have to get it," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a government conference in Nairobi. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy/Ruth Pitchford)