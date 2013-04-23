* Kenyatta pledges to cut red tape, help industry
* Business leaders say this time he must follow through
* Kenya yet to return to 2007 growth rate of 7 pct
* Peaceful election raises hopes for change
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, April 23 From his leather chair in the
boardroom of Jamii Bora bank, Sam Kimani looks out over Kenya's
booming capital city and laments the bureaucracy and power cuts
that drive up business costs and choke the supply of new homes.
He points through the window at the stand-by generator that
is an inevitable expense in east Africa's biggest economy, and
he explains how the difficulties of tracking down land ownership
documents perpetuate Kenya's housing shortage.
Kenya's Land Registry is a place where "files get lost, so
for six months you cannot register a charge," said Kimani, Jamii
Bora's chief executive, referring to establishing land ownership
for borrowing and building purposes. "It is a very big challenge
and land registry must be reformed."
Bureaucracy is one of the shackles that bind an economy
which could be growing much faster and lifting many more of
Kenya's 40 million people out of poverty.
Newly-elected President Uhuru Kenyatta has acknowledged the
need to make official processes simpler. He has promised to
ensure a more reliable power supply, attract more foreign
investment and promote Kenyan products abroad.
But in Nairobi, where the chugging of generators echoes
round the office blocks, hotels and shopping malls whenever rain
storms damage transmission lines or demand exceeds generation
capacity, many remain sceptical.
Kenya's economy has yet to return to the 7 percent plus
growth pace it reached in 2007 before election violence slammed
the brakes on. The economy grew 4.5 to 5 percent in 2012, more
slowly than some neighbours.
"One of the problems we have in this country is the
implementation of the good policies that are written down," said
Charles Kibiru, chief executive of property firm Thika Greens.
"The incoming government needs to go an extra mile in the
execution of the projects."
Kenyatta, the 51-year-old son of Kenya's first president,
won power in peaceful voting last month that has gone a long way
to restore confidence in the country as one of Africa's most
stable democracies. The main share index is up six
percent and the shilling currency has strengthened.
But executives say the post-election glow will fade unless
Kenyatta - listed by Forbes as Kenya's richest man - helps other
landowners and business leaders to create more jobs.
"BIG CHALLENGE"
For Kimani at Jamii Bora, one of the first targets for
reform should be the land registry, where many of his 300,000
clients struggle with slow registration and multiple licensing
requirements for construction permits.
The government says Kenya needs to build 250,000 homes a
year but for now constructs just 50,000.
The Ministry of Lands says it is digitising records, a
project partly funded by Sweden and due to be completed in July
2014. That should cut the scope for backhanders now widely
regarded as inevitable to get results.
"We shall cut down on those cartels and brokers who charge
for services like searching for a file," a spokesman for the
ministry told Reuters. "That is the way to end corruption."
Kenya has some way to go. Transparency International ranks
it at 139 out of the 174 nations in its 2012 global corruption
perception index. That was up from 154 out of 182 in 2011, but
Kenya still lags some of its neighbours.
Even so, wealth is being generated. Average income climbed
to $820 in 2011, nearly double the 2003 average, according to
the World Bank. That is still below the $1,025 needed to climb
into the middle income category.
"Kenya is doing well, but not well enough," Kenyatta told
lawmakers in a speech, adding his government aimed to spur
economic growth to double digits to help make Kenya become a
middle income nation "within a generation."
Such growth is unlikely unless Kenya can free entrepreneurs
from the added costs of emergency power generation and
bureaucratic blockages, business leaders say.
It can take up to four days to finalise a new export order,
according to Jackson Mutua, managing director of battery maker
Eveready East Africa. Mutua says this can require
approvals from the tax revenue authority, the bureau of
standards, the Ministry of Trade and other authorities.
As for power, Kenyan industries pay 17.3 U.S. cents per
kilowatt hour while South African rivals pay 5.5 U.S. cents,
Mutua says. That figure does not include the essential cost of
the private standby generators.
"Out of 100 hours of manufacturing, 30 hours you have to
spend using oil or incur the cost of downtime because you have
no power - it is a choice manufacturers have to make," he said.
POT OF GOLD
At the opening of the new parliament on April 16, Kenyatta
compared Kenya's 1.5 gigawatts of capacity to the 24 gigawatts
in Argentina, a middle income nation with a similarly-sized
population.
The power problem could be answered by the discovery of oil
and gas reserves in Kenya and other east African nations. As
well as finding its own hydrocarbons, Kenya can offer transit
for landlocked nations via its Mombasa port.
Kenyatta has promised to develop the industry responsibly.
Paul Kavuma, chief executive of Kenya-based private equity
firm Catalyst Principal Partners, acknowledges "a risk that the
pot of gold is so significant that we may go backward on our
corruption indices." Even so, he has a $125 million fund
targeting investments in Kenya and the region.
Others businesses are held back by high borrowing rates. The
main official rate is now 9.5 percent, but commercial lenders
still charge double that - partly because that they have yet to
evolve an efficient system for sharing credit scores.
So despite Kenya's growing wealth and demand for new homes,
less than 20,000 people have mortgage accounts. Most borrowers
raise funds to buy or build properties via short-term personal
loans, costly and inefficient.
But demand for personal finance is booming. Kimani of Jamii
Bora bank says he has been opening a new branch each month and
reported a 50 million shillings ($595,900) profit last year.
"We believe that this is the time to invest," he said.