NAIROBI, July 28 Kenya needs to rein in its debt and current account deficit to stabilise economic fundamentals, including the exchange rate, the head of the central bank said in a presentation to the senate's finance committee.

The shilling is trading near 3 1/2-year lows and down 11.5 percent against the dollar this year, although the central bank has hiked rates 3 percentage points since June.

"The most important measure that is before you is to underscore fiscal prudence in order to restore macro stability. The central bank cannot deal with the entire problem by itself," Governor Patrick Njoroge told the senators on Monday. A recording of the presentation was obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

The shilling has weakened as the dollar surged, tourism dwindled after frequent attacks by Islamists from neighbouring Somalia and demand grew for imports like machinery.

Njoroge, who joined the bank last month from the International Monetary Fund, said a larger-than-expected budget deficit in the fiscal year ended last month had also contributed to the pessimism.

"The concerns about fiscal pressures have been rising," he said.

The budget deficit for the 2014/15 fiscal year was close to 9 percent of the gross domestic product, after being forecast at 6.5 percent, he said. Finance Minister Henry Rotich set the deficit for this fiscal year at 8.7 percent, making investors uneasy.

"You can see investors looking at this will wonder where 2015/16 will turn out. That is really the concern" he said, adding debt to GDP stood at 51 percent last month.

The country was already paying the price of the higher spending and borrowing, the governor said, citing the yields on the country's Eurobonds , which have been rising in recent weeks.

"Investors want higher yields and that is really a concern. It is like betting, they are not willing to bet that much on our economy," he said.

Kenya's government has been racing to build new roads, a modern railway, power plants and other infrastructure facilities, thus driving up spending and borrowing. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Larry King)