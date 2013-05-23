UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI May 23 Kenya's economy is expected to grow by about 6 percent in 2013, up from a growth rate of 4.6 percent last year, driven by growth in sectors like agriculture, the planning minister said on Thursday.
Optimism around the growth prospects for east Africa's biggest economy has risen after the country held a peaceful presidential poll in March, in contrast with the violence-riddled election of five years ago. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources