NAIROBI May 23 Kenya's economy is expected to grow by about 6 percent in 2013, up from a growth rate of 4.6 percent last year, driven by growth in sectors like agriculture, the planning minister said on Thursday.

Optimism around the growth prospects for east Africa's biggest economy has risen after the country held a peaceful presidential poll in March, in contrast with the violence-riddled election of five years ago. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)