UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Oct 1 Kenya's economy expanded by an annualised 4.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, a fraction slower than the 4.4 percent recorded a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said growth was driven by the agriculture, manufacturing and financial sectors, while the hotels and restaurants sector posted a 11.4 percent contraction due to political uncertainty around March's presidential election. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources