(Adds 2014 growth, economic fundamentals, IMF loan)
NAIROBI Jan 21 Kenya expects the economy to
expand by 6.9 percent this year, up from an initial growth
forecast of 6.5 percent, the Treasury said in a budget policy
document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Analysts say the east African nation has struggled to attain
its true growth potential of above 6 percent in recent years,
due to a host of challenges including political uncertainties,
periodic droughts and frequent attacks blamed on Islamists.
The Treasury said the economy likely expanded by 5.3 percent
last year, but growth could be more robust this year, thanks to
momentum picking up in a range of sectors like farming, real
estate and financial services.
"The growth outlook is promising due to continued
implementation of bold economic policies," the Treasury said in
the document.
Inflation has been stable in recent months, staying inside
the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5 percent, while
average commercial lending rates fell by a percentage point to
16 percent last October.
The shilling has depreciated against the dollar in recent
months but the drop has been gradual and the currency has been
more stable than most of its frontier market peers like the
Ugandan shilling.
The Treasury confirmed in the budget policy statement it had
sought a precautionary loan from the International Monetary Fund
to help it deal with any shocks to the economy in future.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)