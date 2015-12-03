* Forex reserves have risen since start of October
* Treasury expected to reduce spending next month
* Governor sees little risk of capital flight
(Adds supplementary budget, little capital flight risk, IMF
facility)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Dec 3 Kenya's economy is resilient and
has enough foreign exchange reserves to withstand any shocks
from a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the governor
of the Central Bank of Kenya said on Thursday.
Like other emerging and frontier markets, Kenya has seen its
currency and other assets drop in value this year as
investors fled to safer assets as U.S. rate increase began to
look more likely.
Aggressive tightening by the central bank has stabilised the
shilling and anchored inflationary expectations, Governor
Patrick Njoroge told journalists.
"We have policy buffers. We have room to manoeuvre in
changing rates," he told journalists.
A supplementary budget being prepared for parliament next
month by Finance Minister Henry Rotich will see spending
reduced, the governor said. He had said in September he was
working with the Treasury to strengthen Kenya's fiscal position.
"At least that is what he (Rotich) has committed to doing,
so let's see. That will in effect help," the governor said.
The benchmark lending rate stands at 11.5 percent and rates
on government securities have been coming down in recent weeks
after peaking at above 20 percent in October.
Hard currency reserves rose to $6.7 billion last month, or
4.3 months worth of import cover, from $6.1 billion at the start
of October. Kenya also has an IMF standby lending facility that
it could tap in case of unforeseen shocks.
"We are actually stronger than we were ... We can reduce
volatility by just selling (dollars)," Njoroge said.
The governor said there was little risk of capital flight.
Only 2 percent of investment in Kenyan government securities was
by foreigners and just a quarter of stock market investments
were made up of foreign funds.
Njoroge also said most foreign funds invested in Kenyan
equities had proved to be long-term investors by holding their
positions for several years. "This is not hot money that will go
quickly after Janet Yellen sneezes," he said.
He said the economy does not rely too much on a single
export commodity or a single trading partner, making it more
resilient. Other African nations that rely on commodity exports
have been hurt by a slide in prices.
"We are open but very diversified. We are not a
one-commodity economy," the governor said.
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Larry King)