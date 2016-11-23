(Adds private sector credit growth data)
NAIROBI Nov 23 Kenya's economy is likely to
expand by just over 6 percent next year, down from an initial
forecast of 6.5 percent, mainly because of slowing
private-sector credit growth, a senior Treasury official said on
Wednesday.
Private-sector credit grew just 7.1 percent in July from
17.8 percent in December of last year, the central bank said in
September. That is well below what the central bank says is
ideal credit growth of 12 to 15 percent.
The contraction in July was before a cap on commercial
lending rates imposed by the government in September, a move
that is expected to further shrink credit levels.
"We have moderated our growth (forecast) in 2017 to slightly
over 6 percent. Before we were very optimistic it would get to
6.5 percent," Geoffrey Mwau, the director general of fiscal and
economic affairs, told Reuters.
"We don't see credit growth affecting growth especially for
2016," he said.
Most of the economic growth momentum was driven by public-
sector investment, he said.
The East African nation is building a new multi-billion-
dollar railway line from the coast, expanding its road network
and constructing new power plants and dams.
"Public investment is not really related to credit," Mwau
said, adding growth was also supported by farming, a recovery in
tourism and investments in oil and gas after Kenya discovered
oil in 2012. Commercial oil production has yet to start.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair, Larry
King)