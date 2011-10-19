NAIROBI Oct 19 Kenya's economy will expand by 4 percent this year, lower than the 4.2-4.5 percent previously thought, due to exchange rate volatility and a shilling that has fallen to record lows, the east African country's planning minister said on Wednesday.

"The first quarter was very good. We got 4.8 percent and we thought we would continue that trend. I can now see the average (for the year) coming to about 4 percent," minister Wycliffe Oparanya told Reuters in an interview.

"The recent exchange rate in fact worsened the situation. The weakening of the shilling meant imports were going to be very expensive for the country," he said.

He also said that in the third quarter of this year the economy would grow by an estimated 3.9 percent year-on-year compared with 4.1 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)