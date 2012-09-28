NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenya's economy expanded by 3.3 percent in the second quarter of this year from 3.5 percent in the same period last year, the slowest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2009.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the biggest economy in east Africa grew by 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent in the first quarter, the government said on Friday.

"The economic slow down that started in the first quarter of 2012 spilled into the second quarter when most of the sectors registered suppressed activities," the statistics office said in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)