NAIROBI Dec 24 Kenya's economy expanded by 4.7 percent in the third quarter of this year from 4 percent in the same period last year, boosted by agriculture and manufacturing, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the biggest economy in east Africa grew by 2.2 percent in the third quarter from 0.5 percent in the second quarter, the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.