NAIROBI, June 30 Kenya's economy expanded 4.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, down from 5.9 percent in the same period of 2016, the statistics office said on Friday.

"The quarter’s growth was negatively impacted on by drought that emanated from failure of the 2016 short rains and delay in the onset of the 2017 long rains," the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on its website.

"A slowdown in credit uptake also slowed economic growth during the period under review," it said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)