By Duncan Miriri and Edmund Blair
NAIROBI Oct 1 An upward revision of Kenya's
economic output shows that the country's economic reforms are
paying off, with the potential for future growth to exceed 6
percent a year, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official
said on Wednesday.
Kenya announced on Tuesday that last year's gross domestic
product was $53.4 billion - 25 percent higher than previously
stated - after updating the base year for its calculation.
Growth for 2013 was revised up to 5.7 percent from 4.7 percent.
Armando Morales, the IMF representative in Nairobi, said the
new numbers ended the puzzle of why economic reforms in recent
years were not being reflected in more robust growth numbers.
"Now we have found confirmation that, using better
statistics, these reforms have been translating to growth," he
told Reuters. "Our perception was of a booming economy; an
economy ready for take-off."
Previous figures had consistently underestimated the growth
rate, in spite of reforms including a review of taxes to boost
revenue, a tightening of banking and capital market regulations
to cut risk, improvement in the management of public finances
and general economic governance.
Morales, however, said the Kenyan economy still faces
challenges, particularly after a spate of militant attacks over
the past year that have dented the tourist trade, a major source
of hard currency.
The Washington-based fund is likely to lower its 2014 growth
forecast of 5.5-6 percent to closer to 5 percent, Morales said,
after the Kenyan government revised its forecast to 5.3-5.5
percent from 5.8 percent after the rebasing exercise.
But Morales said Kenya could push growth above 6 percent if
it can be more consistent on economic policy, referring to
interest rates decisions that resulted in high inflation and
currency weakness in recent years.
An IMF team will visit Nairobi this month to discuss the
government's request for an "insurance-type" lending facility to
cushion against unforeseen shocks such as weather-related
problems for the farming industry.
Morales said the rebasing exercise made it easer to "fine
tune" a new programme because it offered a more accurate picture
of the economy, but added that inflation needs to be watched
closely to ensure it does not stray too far from the mid-point
of the government's 2.5-7.5 percent target range.
"We would like to see how the pattern evolves over the next
three months," he said.
(Editing by David Goodman)