NAIROBI Oct 31 The International Monetary Fund has provisionally approved an extra $250 million to top up Kenya's $500 million Extended Credit Facility, meant to boost the country's foreign exchange reserves, the IMF said on Monday.

Domenico Fanizza, head of an IMF mission in the country, told a news conference, that the approval was subject to further approval by its executive board, and that economic growth was seen at 5.0 percent in 2011,compared with IMF's earlier estimate of 5.3 percent, and 5.5 percent next year.

Headline inflation was expected to reach 17 percent by end 2011. The year-on-year inflation rate rose to 18.91 percent in October, from 17.32 percent a month earlier.

Fanizza said there was need for more tightening of monetary policy.

In the past several months, Kenya has had to contend with rising inflation, a weakening currency and rising interest rates. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)