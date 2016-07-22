* CBK to pause on Monday, cut in November

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KECBIR%3DECI interest rate forecasts

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 Kenya's central bank will cut interest rates in November in east Africa's biggest economy as inflation is expected to moderate toward year-end, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

Eight of 10 analysts surveyed in the past three days expect the Central Bank of Kenya to hold rates at 10.50 percent on Monday, however the poll suggests the Bank will cut interest rates by 50 basis points in November.

The other two analysts said a cut would happen on Monday.

"I see this as a pause in monetary policy easing, I don't necessarily see it as the end," said Jibran Qureish, economist at Standard Bank in Nairobi.

Qureish listed inflation quickening and the shilling's vulnerability in the immediate aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union as factors that warrant a pause.

Inflation is projected at 6.3 percent this year and next and then slowing to 5.5 percent in 2018.

The central bank surprisingly cut its policy lending rate by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent in May, having kept policy stead since July 2015. The Bank said inflation was expected to decline further.

However, inflation rose to 5.80 percent year-on-year in June from 5.00 percent a month earlier although still within the Bank's target range of between of 2.5 and 7.5 percent.

Growth in east Africa has been buoyant compared to the rest of the continent. Kenya's economy is expected to expand 5.7 percent this year and 6.0 percent next.

(For other stories from the Reuters global economic polls: ) (Editing by Tom Heneghan)