NAIROBI, March 31 Kenya's economy will expand by 6 percent this year from 5.8 percent last year, the country's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday.

"Our economy is resilient at a time of global and financial turmoil that has seen some of the strongest economies in the world stumble into recession," Kenyatta told parliament in his annual State of the Nation address.

"I am glad that the macroeconomic foundations of Kenya are strong and sustainable." (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)