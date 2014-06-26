NAIROBI, June 26 Kenya will grow slower than
expected in 2014, the World Bank said on Thursday, citing poor
rains and growing insecurity in east Africa's biggest economy.
The World Bank said Kenya's economy will expand 4.7 percent
this year, shaving 0.5 percentage points from its previous
estimate six months ago. The bank projects growth to remain the
same in 2015.
"The new projections reflect the effects of the drought, the
deteriorating security situation, low level of budget execution,
and tight global credit as the U.S. Federal Reserve winds down
its expansive monetary policy," the bank said in its June
Economic Update for Kenya.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)