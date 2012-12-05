NAIROBI Dec 5 The World Bank said on Wednesday it had cut Kenya's economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent in 2012 from an earlier 5 percent due to the effects of high lending rates, before recovering to 5 percent in 2013.

"During 2012, inflation declined sharply and the exchange rate stabilised and debt levels remained sustainable. But creating this macroeconomic foundation came at a cost. Projected growth will not meet our earlier expectations," the bank said in its latest economic update report for Kenya. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa)