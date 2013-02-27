* Tourists fear possibility of poll-related violence
* Sector is a top foreign exchange earner
* Weak global economies worsens chances for recovery
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Feb 27 Many beaches on Kenya's
sun-kissed Mombasa coast are empty and resorts are half-full on
fears that the violence that ripped through the East African
country after its last election in 2007 will erupt again when it
votes on Monday.
Swedish nuclear-engineer-turned-sun-worshipper Patrik
Kilstam said at a resort in Mombasa he will be long gone by the
time the first ballot is cast.
"We planned our holiday intentionally to ensure we are out
of Kenya before March," said Kilstam, 43, in the country for the
first time on a two-week holiday with his wife and daughter.
The sentiment expressed by Kilstam is expected to devastate
Kenyan tourism, one of the country's biggest foreign exchange
earner, just as it was starting to recover from the
after-effects of the 2007-2008 turmoil, when tourism earnings
tumbled 20 percent.
Although 2012 earnings have yet to be reported, the sector
has made a steady recovery despite a spate of Islamist grenade
attacks and the euro zone crisis. Tourism, which raked in $1.2
billion in 2011, accounts for 14 percent of GDP.
No tourists were hurt in the fighting after the disputed
2007 result but the violence was horrific, prompting foreigners
already in the country to flee and others to cancel bookings.
The worst single attack occurred on New Year's Day 2008 when
youth armed with machetes slashed at men outside a church in the
scenic Rift Valley and forced women and children inside the
mud-brick building before setting it alight, killing 30.
Then, as now, alliances forged for the elections have lined
up another largely ethnic-based contest for political power.
Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy Prime Minister Uhuru
Kenyatta are neck-and-neck in opinion polls, pointing to another
very close and potentially contentious outcome. Results are
expected to come out within 48 hours of the vote.
But even if there is no violence, tourist operators like
UK-based Will Jones say the damage for 2013 is done. Jones'
agency, which markets Africa to high-end tourists mainly from
the United States, is bracing for a bad year.
Jones has confirmed only 20 bookings for Kenya starting in
the second half of the year compared to 50 for the whole of last
year.
"Kenya just isn't a safe bet, it's the uncertainty that has
put people off. We have been shy of investing too much time and
effort into Kenyan itineraries," said Jones, speaking from
southern England.
Many tourists are eyeing neighbouring Tanzania, which offers
similar safari adventures and business conference options.
"They (tourists) are saying forget it. I can do Kenya next
year," said Mahmud Jan Mohamed, chief executive officer of TPS
Eastern Africa, the largest hotel group in eastern and
southern Africa.
KIDNAPPINGS, PRE-ELECTION VIOLENCE
The tourism industry has been battered repeatedly over the
past five years.
The state-owned Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has blamed lower
visitor numbers in 2012, which were down about 3 percent from
2011, at least partly on travel warnings issued by Britain, the
United States and Australia following the killing and kidnapping
of tourists in the coastal resort of Lamu.
Kenya sent troops into Somalia in October 2011 to root out
the Somali group al Shabaab, blamed for the attacks, drawing
retaliatory grenade blasts in the Kenyan capital and the coastal
city of Mombasa, a popular holiday destination for foreigners.
The strikes have since fizzled, and KTB is cautiously
optimistic.
"We are anticipating recovery from April going into the high
season, but should the elections go to the second round, tourism
might pick up in July thus missing out on any gains in the first
half of the year," said KTB chief executive Muriithi Ndegwa.
The country has also already seen some pre-election
violence.
About 200 people have been killed in tribal clashes over
land and water along the country's coast in clashes that broke
out sporadically between August and December. Police said the
violence was instigated by politicians who wanted to evict
members of communities they expected to vote for their rivals.
The killings took place at the Tana Delta just 180 km from
Malindi, one of the coastal A-list havens that attracts names
such as U.S rapper Jay-Z and Formula One's Flavio Briatore, and
put off "would-be' tourists just ahead of the mid-November to
mid-February high season.
LOST JOBS
Many resort hotels are already witnessing a sharp decline
and have taken the opportunity to close down for maintenance,
taking jobs away from ordinary Kenyans.
"We are operating at average bed occupancy of between 35 and
50 percent, down from 90 percent. December to March is high
season for us," said Mohammed Hersi, general manager at
Whitesands hotel, Mombasa's biggest resort.
Purity Mwazani, 25, a single mother to a six-month-old
daughter, said she was jobless and aiming to be a
stay-at-home-mum after being laid off in February by Blue Bay
beach resort in Malindi where she had worked for two years on a
casual basis.
"The letter explained ... that the hotel management could no
longer afford to sustain our wages," said Mwazani, who worked as
room steward, adding 15 others colleagues were fired.
"I will be recalled when the hotel's operation picks up, but
I don't know when that will be."
For 60-year-old Hilda Markela, a Dutch tourist on her fourth
visit to Kenya, it was still an attractive destination, however.
"This noise about Kenya being unsafe is uncalled for,"
Markela, on a month-long holiday, said strolling on the beach.
"I am here until mid-March. I won't go anywhere. You will
came back here after those elections and find me just as safe."