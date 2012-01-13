NAIROBI Jan 13 Kenya's High Court ruled on Friday the next presidential and parliamentary elections should be held in March 2013 rather than this August as set out in the new constitution, the first polls since a disputed vote in December 2007 after which more than 1,220 people were killed.

The government had proposed delaying the vote by four months to December because of logistical problems, a move which prompted petitions to the court to make a ruling on the date. The court ruled the current parliament should be allowed to run its term, with elections held 60 days later.

The constitution, endorsed by a referendum in 2010, had set the east African country's presidential and parliamentary elections for Aug. 14. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by David Clarke)