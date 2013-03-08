Kenya's presidential race tightened as counting entered a fourth day, raising the prospect of a second-round run-off in a poll seen as a key test for the country's bid to restore its image as an investment haven after deadly violence five years ago. For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets: LATEST NEWS > Kenya vote count heads to nail-biting finish > Kenya shilling steady as investors await result > Kenyatta lead shrinks in slow vote count > At least 15 killed on Kenya coast on vote day > Somali rebels urge Muslims to boycott vote > Odinga alleges unfairness before Kenyan vote > Intimidation, machetes point to vote violence > ICC prosecutors see Kenyatta trial delayed > Somali rebels warn of "long" war ahead of vote > Kenyan PM denounces plot to rig vote > Judges threatened ahead of Kenyan vote > Kenyatta cleared to run despite ICC charges ANALYSIS/CONTEXT > Slow vote count tests technology for Africa > New president will face headache on coast > Kenya counts on technology for voting > Kenyatta bid creates diplomatic headache > Ethnicity, ICC heat up Kenya presidential race > Neighbours worried over Kenya vote violence > Election worries slows Kenya oil search > Kenya on alert for election "hate speech" > Kenya vote to spur economic gain, then pain > Cash, sexism keep women out of Kenyan politics > Election fears knock Kenya's tourism hopes > Kenya city fears violence re-run ahead of vote > Foreign athletes wary of Kenyan poll violence BACKGROUND > Kenya's election and the main candidates > Interactive timeline on Kenya link.reuters.com/qyz36t (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom)