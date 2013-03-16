Kenya's defeated presidential contender Raila Odinga has filed a legal challenge to his election loss, the first major test of the country's new constitution that was adopted after a disputed vote five years ago lead to widespread violence. For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets: LATEST NEWS > Odinga challenges vote defeat in top court > Odinga delays legal challenge to vote > Peace holds in heartlands of election losers > West congratulates Kenya on vote, not Kenyatta > Kenyatta declared winner of presidential vote > At least 15 killed on Kenya coast on vote day > Somali rebels warn of "long" war ahead of vote > Judges threatened ahead of Kenyan vote ANALYSIS/CONTEXT > West walks diplomatic tight-rope > Kenyatta follows father into top job > Odinga in familiar role after poll defeat > Kenya leaves rates on hold after election > Kenya port embodies challenges for new leader > Slow vote count tests technology for Africa > New president will face headache on coast > Kenyatta bid creates diplomatic headache > Election worries slows Kenya oil search > Kenya vote to spur economic gain, then pain > Cash, sexism keep women out of Kenyan politics BACKGROUND > Kenya's election and the main candidates > Interactive timeline on Kenya link.reuters.com/qyz36t (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom)