* Riots, tribal fighting intensify fears over March vote
* Annan mediated an end to election violence five years ago
* Political allegiances based on tribal ties not ideology
* Two presidential hopefuls face ICC over 2007 poll violence
By James Macharia
NAIROBI, Oct 11 Former U.N. chief Kofi Annan
said on Thursday he wants more done to stem rising violence in
Kenya before a March 4 election to prevent a repetition of the
bloodshed that followed the last vote five years ago.
Kenya's many faultlines include the tribal profile of its
political parties, militias fighting over land and threats of
disruption to the vote by a separatist group that wants Kenya's
coastal strip to secede.
Deadly riots in the port city of Mombasa and tribal fighting
on the northern coast last month have raised fears that the
election in east Africa's biggest economy will be marred again
by violence and electoral abuses.
Nearly a quarter of Kenyans expect violence around the
presidential vote in March, a Gallup opinion poll showed,
raising fears of unrest similar to that in 2007/8 when more than
1,200 people were killed.
"When we have violence preceding elections, given the
history of the country, it should be worrying for all of us.
Measures should be taken to stem the violence," said Annan, who
mediated between the warring factions last time.
His mediation brought together Mwai Kibaki, an ethnic
Kikuyu, as president, and Luo tribe member Raila Odinga as prime
minister, and fighting erupted after Odinga accused Kibaki of
stealing his victory in the December 2007 poll.
Annan was speaking on Thursday at a news conference at the
end of a visit to review Kenya's readiness to hold elections.
He urged the country to hasten plans to reform its security
sector and police force and warned politicians against inciting
tribal hatred in a country where elections have traditionally
been flashpoints of unrest.
Heightening tensions, two cabinet ministers were charged
over inciting the violence in September, and two leading
presidential hopefuls have been indicted by the International
Criminal Court (ICC) for their alleged role in the bloodshed.
Former cabinet ministers, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto go
on trial at the Hague-based court in April, a month after the
presidential election.
There are concerns they will not honour their summons, but
Kenyatta and Ruto have repeatedly said that they would do so.
There are also fears the country could face a political
backlash or economic sanctions from the West should they disobey
the ICC summons.
Rights groups have also asked the Kenyan High Court to stop
them from running for the presidency on the grounds that the ICC
charges should make them ineligible for public office.