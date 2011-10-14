* Forex fluctuation adjustment to rise 85 percent

* Weaker shilling means higher fuel import costs

* High cost of electricity piles on inflationary pressure

NAIROBI, Oct 14 Kenya Power , the country's sole power distributor, will raise the foreign exchange and fuel adjustment surcharges it levies on October electricity bills, piling inflationary pressure on the country's economy.

The utility said the foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment cost rose to 2.74 shillings($0.027) per kilowatt hour (kWh) from September's 1.48 shillings, an 85 percent rise, in a legal notice published in the Kenya Gazette, a government publication, on Friday.

It said its fuel surcharge would rise slightly to 8.40 shillings per kWh, compared with 8.20 shillings previously.

A wobbly shilling and heavy reliance on diesel-powered generators to produce electricity, due to low water levels in the country's hydro-electric dams, have been blamed for the rise in fuel surcharge and forex adjustment costs.

A weak shilling means fuel import costs have been rising.

The cost adjustments are expected to put more upward pressure on east Africa's largest economy where the year-on-year inflation rate rose for the 11th month in a row in September to 17.3 percent.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels carry an 18.30 percent weighting in the basket of goods used to measure inflation. ($1 = 102.700 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Helen Massy-Beresford)