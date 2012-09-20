NAIROBI, Sept 20 The African Development Bank
has approved a $348 million loan for Ethiopia and Kenya to
finance a cross-border power line, the second phase of a $1.26
billion project to help improve power supply.
Ethiopia is poised to generate revenue exporting power from
its hydropower resources to Kenya, which is facing constant
power blackouts.
Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy, has been investing in
its infrastructure, including expanding power supplies to meet
growing demand amid robust economic activity.
The electricity will originate from a number of existing and
future power plants in Ethiopia.
AfDB said Ethiopia would receive $232 million of the
funding, while Kenya would take $116 million.
The World Bank approved the first phase of the funding in
July, totalling $684 million
The project, a 1,068 km high-voltage transmission line, is
co-funded by the World Bank, the French Development Agency and
the Ethiopian and Kenyan governments.
An estimated one in three people in Africa has access to
electricity, according to the World Bank.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Dan Lalor)
