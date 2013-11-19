NAIROBI Nov 19 Kenya's energy regulator has cut
the unit cost of electricity, which could translate to savings
of about 11 percent for all customers on their electricity
bills, it said on Tuesday.
High electricity costs and frequent outages are cited as
some of the biggest challenges facing businesses and households
in east Africa's biggest economy.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said cost per
kilowatt hour of electricity will ease to 15.51 shillings
($0.18) from next month to June, before dropping to 13.44
shillings in the following year.
During the fiscal year starting July 2015, the cost will
fall further to 12.26 shillings, ERC said, attributing the cuts
to rising energy generation as new plants are commissioned.
Both commercial and private customers will enjoy an average
savings rate of 11.2 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year on their
bills and an average of 6.4 percent in the following year, ERC
said.
($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings)
