NAIROBI, Sept 2 A consortium led by two Kenyan
firms won a government tender to build a 1,000-MW, coal-fired
power plant, company officials said on Tuesday, part of moves to
satisfy rising demand for energy in East Africa's biggest
economy.
Kenya suffers from regular blackouts due to supply
shortfalls and an aging grid, forcing most businesses and
wealthy people to have stand-by generators. Businesses cite
frequent power outages as a barrier to economic growth.
Centum Investment and its local partner Gulf
Energy have joined forces with foreign firms China Huadian
Corporation Power Operation Company, Sichuan Electric Power
Design and Consulting Company, and Sichuan No. 3 Power
Construction Company.
The new power plant, located in the Indian Ocean coastal
town of Lamu, will cost about $2 billion, with $500 million
funded by equity and the balance through debt, Centum said.
"The consortium has the proven capability to raise such
funds and has already received significant interest from several
major international lenders and export credit agencies," Centum
said in a statement.
Kenya wants to expand electricity supply by 5,000 MW by
2017. It has an installed capacity of 1,664 MW, compared with
peak demand of about 1,410 MW. Economic growth is expected to
push power demand up to 15,000 MW by 2030.
Centum shares surged 5.8 percent to an intra-day high of
54.50 shillings after Tuesday's announcement, but they pared
their gains to close unchanged from Monday's close of 51.50
shillings on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum was not immediately
available to comment on the awarding of the contract.
The ministry has previously said the plant would take 30
months to construct when it floated the tender.
The winner of the bid was also expected to build a 400
kilovolt switch yard alongside the plant to help connect it to a
power line that the state-run Kenya Electricity Transmission
Company will build, the ministry has said.
