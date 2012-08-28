* Total partial risk guarantees amount to $166 mln
NAIROBI, Aug 28 The World Bank will partly
guarantee generation projects by four Kenyan independent power
generators that will jointly produce an additional 285 megawatts
of electricity by 2014, it said on Tuesday.
Like other African states where blackouts are common due to
generation shortfalls and ageing grids, east Africa's biggest
economy is required to invest huge sums of money yearly, to meet
growing demand for power, amid robust economic activity.
Johannes Zutt, the bank's country director for Kenya, said
Thika Power, which will produce 87 MW by the end of the year,
would be the first to benefit from the partial risk guarantees
totalling $166 million.
"This... financing for the energy sector will enable Kenya
to mobilise additional financing of $623 million, including $400
million in private investments and commercial lending," he said.
Partial risk guarantees offer comfort to investors who are
assured of repayment in case of unforeseen risks like political
upheavals, and usually act as an alternative to government
guarantees, thus keeping public debt under control.
Other power producers to benefit from the bank's guarantees
are Triumph Generating Company, Gulf Power and Ormat
Technologies' OrPower 4, Zutt told a press briefing.
All four firms have power purchase agreements with Kenya
Power, the state-controlled sole distributor of
electricity.
The country has an installed capacity of 1,250 megawatts but
power generating firms and the government are racing to keep up
with the growing demand.
There is no shortage of independent firms willing to start
generation projects, but they were hampered by lack of finance,
Patrick Nyoike, the top official at the country's ministry of
energy, told Reuters.
"(Lack of partial risk guarantees) is one of the major
challenges. These power plants ought to have been up and running
by June last year," said Nyoike, referring to the projects by
Thika, Gulf and Triumph.
He said that once the generation from the project by Thika
Power kicks in, it would help retire contracts signed by the
government for provision of about 90 MW from expensive diesel
plants ran by private firms.
