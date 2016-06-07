(Updates with restoration of supplies)
NAIROBI, June 7 Kenya's sole electricity
distributor said on Tuesday it had fully restored the grid's
supplies after a nationwide outage earlier in the day which it
said was caused by a fault at one of the country's hydro power
dams.
"Our technical teams have been able to restore supply to the
affected areas ... the country is now back to normal supply,"
Kenya Power's network general manager Daniel Tare said
in a statement.
The company said earlier Tuesday supply was knocked out at
11.30 a.m. local time after a technical fault at Gitaru Hydro
power station.
The station is operated by Kenya Electricity Generating
Company (KenGen), the east African country's biggest
power generator.
Kenya Power said the fault had stopped generation at the
station, causing other sources of power to trip.
Blackouts occur regularly in Kenya, partly because of an
ageing energy network and insufficient generation capacity. Many
businesses in Nairobi and other big towns operate back-up
generators.
During the time of the outage on Tuesday, a deafening drone
from temporary power supply generators could be heard in parts
of Nairobi.
(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Greg Mahlich)