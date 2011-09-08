* High costs making country uncompetitive
* Firms transferring costs to consumers
* Lawmakers call for a change in execs' attitude
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Sept 8 Chronic power blackouts and
higher electricity bills in Kenya are fuelling anger ahead of
next year's presidential election as they push up living costs
and cast doubts on the government's ability to fully implement
its long-term economic vision.
In a country where inflation has soared to double-digits and
the currency has faced a battering, the economy is shaping up to
be a key election issue as voters grow increasingly incensed at
the higher cost of living, including massive utility bills for
an unreliable service.
Kenyans say their electricity bills have nearly doubled in
the last two years. A prolonged drought creating food supply
problems has also pushed inflation to above 16 percent in
August, from under 5 percent in December, putting further
pressure on Kenyans.
Distribution company Kenya Power announced
scheduled three-hour daily cuts for some industrial customers in
late July, further evidence of the inability of an ageing power
grid reliant on hydro-generation -- affected when rain levels
fall -- to cope with extra demand.
"If you look at the cost, we are not competitive anywhere in
the world. We have the highest cost of power," said Vimal Shah,
Managing Director of Bidco, a soap and edible oils manufacturer.
Parliament has responded by forming a select committee on
costs of living to look into the problem by, among other things,
grilling top executives of power firms.
"They have some impressive goals and it is good to know that
long term they have some targets to ensure that the country
becomes self-sufficient in energy production but you sense there
is a level of casualness," Ababu Namwamba, chairman of the
committee told Reuters after the committee's sittings.
"You worry that there is a disconnect to the plight of
ordinary Kenyans. Even when Kenyans complain about the high cost
of power, they don't really seem to understand what that really
means."
"KENYANS PLEASE LIGHT CANDLES"
Kenya Power and the generation company KenGen are
controlled by the government although they do have private
shareholders. Both utilities have been ridiculed by Kenyans
angry at persistent power cuts. Kenya Power, which rebranded
earlier this year from Kenya Power and Lighting Company, used to
be known as 'Kenyans Please Light Candles'.
"Everybody has standby generator which is a waste of time.
If you calculate all the diesel generators in the country, you
might probably have five to seven megawatt of capacity or more
than that," Shah said.
Officials have set a target of 30,000 megawatt
(MW) generation by 2030, the year in which it hopes to become a
middle-income country. Kenya currently has capacity of 1,400 MW
and is slated to install another 2,000-3,000MW within the next
five years.
In the interim, an additional supply of 140MW worth of
emergency power is being installed to cut the blackouts and
prevent factory production line stoppages.
Officials blame delays in processing security guarantees
worth $209 million, demanded by independent power producers, for
the precarious energy supply situation.
VISION 3020?
Four independent power-generation projects had been lined
up but the government declined to offer investment guarantees
because of worries it would put too much strain on the country's
fiscal position.
"We are going to lose output that was being expected and
what we are left wondering is why we don't have a sustainable
energy plan yet we are endowed with a lot of potential
especially in renewable energy," said Nashon Adero, an
infrastructure policy analyst in Nairobi.
Mugo Kibati, a government official tasked with
implementing a national economic plan which envisions a 10
percent per year economic growth rate, said the power problems
could make it difficult to meet the target.
"Energy generation is an absolute must. If you don't address
it robustly, it is a risk to our aspirations for economic
growth. We need to generate a lot more power than we are doing
today," he said, referring to the government plan known as
Vision 2030.
Lawmaker Namwamba blamed power firm executives' apparent
indifference for the challenges in the sector and accused them
of endangering the achievement of Vision 2030.
"No country ever industrialised without sufficient power.
Perhaps they should be revising this from Vision 2030 to Vision
3020. I don't see how we are going to meet that target with this
kind of attitude," he said.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Keiron Henderson)