MARIGAT, Kenya, Sept 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
goat-killing toxic shrub that was the bane of this Rift Valley
town now has a new starring role: a clean fuel that lights homes
and can earn villagers up to $1,000 a year.
Jane Chirchir is one Marigat resident who has turned the
tables on the invasive Prosopis juliflora, a kind of mesquite
tree. The dense shrub, which can grow up to 12 metres (39 feet)
in height, had spread across the area, choking grazing land and
poisoning livestock.
Now mathenge, as it is known locally, it is being harvested
and sold as fuel for an electric power station that has for the
first time brought power to some village homes and reduced power
cuts at others.
"The company buys the raw materials from us," said a happy
Chirchir. "This is helping my family recover the loss we
incurred when our goats died after eating mathenge." She said
she had lost 15 animals to the pest.
Using the shrub for fuel represents a turnaround for
villagers, who five years ago faced economic collapse after a
court rejected a lawsuit seeking to force the government to
clear the invasive plant from their land and compensate herders
for their losses.
Most of the 560,000-strong population of Baringo County,
which stretches over 11,000 square kilometres (4,200 square
miles), are livestock herders.
The plant was first introduced into the area about 25 years
ago by the Kenyan government and the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization to serve as a windbreak to cut erosion and slow
desertification.
But planting the invasive species had unintended
consequences. Village elders said that when goats ate pods from
the mathenge the seeds stuck in the animals' gums, poisoning
them.
Others claimed that the shrub's long and deep roots
encroached upon the foundations of their homes, eventually
destroying them.
Now, however, the plant's very ability to spread and
regenerate rapidly is causing money to flow into Chirchir's
home, and many others, as villagers harvest and sell it as
biomass fuel to a power generation plant in Marigat.
ENERGY AND INCOME
Cummins Cogeneration Kenya Ltd. has collaborated with the
government to build the plant on a 15-acre (6-hectare) plot on
the outskirts of the village. The facility - the first in the
country to use mathenge for fuel - burns harvested bundles of
the shrub, converting the plant into electricity.
Company officials say more than 2,000 families in Chirchir's
village have initially been enlisted to supply mathenge, with
more to be recruited. The company anticipates paying about $4
million every year to community members.
The company pays 2 Kenyan shillings (about $0.02) per kilo
of mathenge and anticipates that each of the village suppliers
will pocket about $1,000 every year.
The project aims to generate 12 megawatts of power annually
for the next 20 years, officials said.
Cummins Cogeneration Kenya is investing around $22 million
in mathenge-burning plants in the region, including others in
Kenya's Coast region and in South Sudan. Official said the
facilities aim to generate 60 percent of the electricity
produced from the toxic shrub.
In Baringo County, where Marigat is located, the power will
be distributed under the supervision of the local government.
"Cummins Cogeneration Kenya has partnered with us and has
agreed to share some of this energy with the community through
the county energy grid," said Baringo County Commissioner Benard
Leparamarai. "We have provided resources like land, raw
materials and political goodwill on our part."
The company expects to produce about $8 million worth of
energy annually. Waste from the combustion process will be
recycled into charcoal briquettes for sale, officials said.
Families are not alone in celebrating the turnaround. Medics
in Baringo County hope the project will end the struggle of the
region's medical facilities with power shortages.
Due to poor rural electrification networks, clinics and
hospitals sometimes go for a week without power, said Robat
Rono, a medic at Marigat health centre. Facilities far from
urban centres must rely mostly on generators, he added.
"The energy project is going to be a game changer for the
people and the economy of this region," he said. "We are even
planning to increase our hospital bed capacity if this energy
source proves reliable."
