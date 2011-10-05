* Sees facility being built in 3-5 yrs
NAIROBI, Oct 5 Kenya expects a planned liquefied
natural gas terminal to cost $500 million and take 3-5 years to
build once it floats a tender in February 2012 as it seeks to
diversify sources of electricity to meet rising demand, an
energy official said on Wednesday.
The LNG terminal at the port city of Mombasa will have two
storage tanks, each holding some 35,000 tonnes of gas, the
energy ministry's permanent secretary, Patrick Nyoike, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference.
East Africa's largest economy is struggling with ageing
infrastructure in its energy sector and the country is plagued
with chronic power cuts and higher electricity bills, which
critics say have discouraged investments.
"We are going to tender, may be in three months we will
deliberate and award the contract," Nyoike told Reuters on the
sidelines of a national energy conference.
"After that the developer will take between three and five
years. It is expensive, it is about half a billion dollars,"
adding that he expected financing to come from private sector
participants.
"We are making it a private sector initiative. All what we
are doing is to provide land for the facility at Dongo Kundu
(Mombasa)," he said.
Regional trade bloc, East African Community, is pushing its
five member states to link up energy resources in an effort to
bolster the region's energy security.
A recent EAC study shows that a pipeline to move natural gas
from Dar es Salaam to the Kenyan port city of Mombasa would cost
up to $630 million.
Due to major gas discoveries in Tanzania's deep-water
offshore region, Kenya's southern neighbour has managed to raise
its natural gas reserves to more than 10 trillion cubic feet
(tcf) from a previous estimate of 7.5 tcf.
Kenya's government says it has installed power supply
capacity of 1,460 MW, against a consumption of about 1,300 MW,
leading to shortfalls when factors such as reserve margins are
accounted for.
Kenya aims to raise capacity to over 21,000 MW by 2030 by
developing a mix of plants powered by hydro, wind, geothermal,
coal and nuclear.
