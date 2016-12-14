NAIROBI, Dec 14 Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) set on Wednesday the following maximum retail prices for diesel, petrol and kerosene for the month to Jan. 14. Kenya has set an upper limit on prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene since 2010 and lists the prices for various areas of the country at mid-month which remain valid for a month. Below are prices in shillings for Nairobi: LATEST PRICE CAP PREVIOUS PRICE CAP Dec.15-Jan.14 Nov.15-Dec.14 PETROL 94.20 94.94 DIESEL 87.22 82.17 KEROSENE 63.56 62.16 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Elias Biryabarema)