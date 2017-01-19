LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
the late evening, Eunice Kaparo and Rosemary Nenini finish up
their daily cleaning routine in the modern Maasai dwellings, or
manyattas, owned by the Twala women's group.
"This is elephant dung - they destroyed trees last night.
They are such a nuisance, but we can't do without them since
they attract tourists," said Nenini.
The "eco-manyatta" she's tidying is an environmentally
friendly version of a traditional Maasai one-room hut normally
built with mud and wood.
The eco-manyatta, a solid structure made of bricks and
cement, comes equipped with a solar panel, a digester to produce
biogas, a water harvesting tank, and a bathroom with a toilet.
While maintaining the oblong shape of the traditional
building, it is well ventilated thanks to windows in the bedroom
and sitting area. And solar power means it has lighting both day
and night.
"We also have enough time to attend to other chores since we
don't have to go and look for firewood or fetch water, as we
have a rain-harvesting tank and a biogas digester," said Nenini.
Kaparo said the modern manyattas do not require frequent
repairs, whereas traditional manyattas need a makeover every
three months and suffer from leaks in the rainy season.
CULTURE IN COMFORT
The Twala women's group has decided to add more
eco-manyattas on its 40-acre (16-hectare) plot of land in
Laikipia County in Kenya's Rift Valley, to expand tourism as a
source of income, the two women said.
Since they started welcoming guests in 2007, they have
hosted close to 1,000 visitors, they estimate, and can now put
up 12 people at a time in the manyattas they began building in
2009.
Kenyans and foreigners are attracted by the opportunity to
experience the Maasai tribal culture but cannot be accommodated
in old huts due to smoke and poor ventilation, the women
explained. Hosting tourists in the modern buildings allows them
to gain an insight into the Maasai identity in comfort, they
added.
Nina Kosen Soila, managing director of Eco-Manyatta Afrika,
the company that constructs the modern huts, said building one
traditional manyatta requires three trees, excluding the wood
used for repairs. This has had a negative impact on the
environment, such as rivers drying up, partly due to
deforestation, she added.
But modern manyattas don't come cheap - including all the
additional features, they cost $5,800 each. Kosen Soila admitted
the price is quite high but said the company has come up with a
way to ease the financial burden.
"We accept payments in the form of bulls, since it's what
the Maasais have in plenty," she said. "One mature bull can cost
between $490 and $980, so with two bulls per year for a period
of five years, a buyer will have cleared the balance."
Building contractor Francis Njuki said the cost of the
modern huts will be lower once there is skilled labour to do the
work. He is currently training women and young people to bake
bricks and put up the eco-manyattas.
John Akaale, minister in charge of culture for the Laikipia
County government, said Maasai community members needed to be
sensitised to the benefits of the new houses, since they are
traditionally a nomadic, pastoralist people.
But many families are now stationary since there is no
longer enough grazing land to move around with animals, and
children are required to attend school, he added.
The modern manyattas can act as markers, shielding
communities from losing their land even if they do move with
their herds in search of pastures, he added.
NEW HOPE FOR GIRLS
Johnson Sipitek of the African Conservation Centre, an NGO
that is collaborating with Eco-Manyatta Afrika on the Twala
project, said the green buildings would prove a cheaper option
in the long run for pastoralists, as they can provide water for
their animals.
More donors should follow the example of the Netherlands and
Britain, and fund eco-manyatta projects that help protect the
local environment, he added, urging communities to pool their
resources to start innovative projects like this that can boost
their livelihoods.
Akaale said commercial ventures, such as tourism, would give
communities an alternative source of income, making them more
resilient to severe droughts, which are expected to increase
with climate change.
Kosen Soila said the tourism business of the Twala women's
group was bringing more money into the community - especially to
the benefit of women, who are often married early and mostly do
not own land - without altering the tribal culture.
Local women are making profits, which they use mainly to
cover household spending, she said.
This can offer girls a different perspective on life, she
added. With a higher income, their mothers can pay their school
fees and avoid them being married off due to poverty.
"It gives them hope for a better future," she said.
