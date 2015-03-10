NAIROBI, March 10 Equity Bank of Kenya reported on Tuesday a pretax profit of 22.4 billion shillings ($245.08 million) in 2014, up from 19 billion shillings in 2013.

The lender, the biggest in the east African country by the number of depositors, said profit rose due to a rise in net interest income and loan book. ($1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edith Honan)