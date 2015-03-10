* Bank posts 18 pct rise in 2014 pretax profit

* Hikes dividend 20 pct to 1.80 shillings per share

* CEO says "bullish" about future performance (Adds new CEO quotes, dividend update)

By Drazen Jorgic

NAIROBI, March 10 Stable inflation and economic growth in Kenya should boost Equity Bank's performance this year, Chief Executive James Mwangi said on Tuesday after it posted an 18 percent rise in pretax profit in 2014.

Kenya's economy expanded by an estimated 5.3 percent last year and growth is expected to accelerate to 6.9 percent in 2015, the government has said. It has benefited from easing inflation and the shilling's stability against the dollar.

The Kenyan currency is down 1 percent versus the dollar so far this year, a stronger performance than the currencies of neighbours Tanzania and Uganda. Inflation rose slightly to 5.61 percent in February, year-on-year, but was still within the central bank's target band.

"For the first time in the history of this country, we are seeing economic price stability," Mwangi told investors in the capital Nairobi. "We are very bullish about how the performance of the bank will be going forward."

The lender, the biggest in the east African country by number of depositors, said pretax profit in the year to the end of December rose to 22.4 billion shillings ($245 million) shillings, from 19 billion in 2013.

It hiked its dividend by 20 percent to 1.80 shillings per share for the 2014 business year.

The bank said earnings were boosted by a rise in net interest income, which increased 10 percent to 29.2 billion shillings. The bank said its loan book expanded by 25 percent to 214.2 billion shillings, while non-performing loans fell to 4.2 percent from 5.2 percent in 2013.

Equity Bank, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market and also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, said consolidated profit from subsidiaries in east Africa rose 346 percent to 1.07 billion shillings.

Mwangi was bullish about the bank's prospects in a region where major banks have broadly performed well in recent years. A trend of tighter integration between east African nations should act as an extra boost to the fast-growing economies.

"The region starts to become very attractive when one looks at the 350 million population and the market," he said.

($1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Pravin Char)