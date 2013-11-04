BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NAIROBI Nov 4 Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Monday its pretax profit for the first nine months of the year rose 7 percent to 12.6 billion shillings ($147.45 million).
Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market, and also operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, said in a statement its total interest income rose 4 percent to 23.6 billion shillings from 22.7 billion shillings in the same period in 2012. ($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.