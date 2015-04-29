NAIROBI, April 29 Equity Bank of Kenya on Wednesday posted a 13 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 6.11 billion shillings ($64.69 million), lifted by a rise in interest income.

The lender, the biggest in the east African country by depositors, saw interest income rise 13 percent to 9.47 billion shillings, Chief Executive James Mwangi said. ($1 = 94.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Heavens)