* Equity to buy 79 pct stake in ProCredit Congo
* Equity CEO says Congo "too big to do a greenfield"
* ProCredit top bank in Congo for small and medium business
(Adds details on ProCredit)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, May 26 Kenya's Equity Bank Group
plans to expand its operations into the Democratic
Republic of Congo by acquiring a 79 percent stake in ProCredit
Bank Congo, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
James Mwangi, the CEO of Equity Bank, which focuses on the
lower-income part of the market and also operates in Uganda,
South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, told a news conference the
move was subject to regulatory approval but did not give a time
frame for its entry, nor the cost of the investment.
"Today we announce the objective of making our first step
outside east Africa," Mwangi said.
"In terms of entry, we have decided this country is too big
to do a greenfield. We have decided to acquire a bank," said
Mwangi, whose term at the helm of Kenya's largest by number of
customers was extended in April by 10 years.
The rest of the stake in ProCredit - the top bank in Congo
for small and medium business - will be owned by Germany's state
controlled development bank KfW, with 12 percent, and the
International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's
private sector investment arm with 9 percent.
Mwangi did not give the price of the acquisition but said
Equity had allocated $60 million for expanding ProCredit Congo's
branch network and strengthening the bank.
Earlier this month, Mwangi said Equity planned to expand to
Congo, Burundi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana,
Ghana and Nigeria, as well as Ethiopia, which is currently off
limits to any foreign bank.
ProCredit has total assets of more than $200 million and a
customer base of 170,000. It is the seventh-largest bank by
assets in Congo.
"We are selling because the group has decided to focus on
eastern Europe," Helen Alexander, manager of parent company
ProCredit Holding, told the news conference.
Equity Bank reported a 13 percent rise in first quarter
pretax profit to 6.11 billion shillings.
The bank has said it is testing a mobile phone-based banking
service, Equitel, which it aims to launch in July and break even
by September. It would aim to rival a service named M-Pesa ran
by telecommunications market leader Safaricom.
