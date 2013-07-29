NAIROBI, July 29 Kenya's Equity Bank posted a 17 percent rise in its pretax profit to 9 billion shillings ($103 million) for the first half of 2013, it said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi told a briefing in Nairobi that the rise in profits was mainly due to a fall in costs. Total income grew 15 percent to 20.2 billion shillings, he said. ($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Kevin Mwanza)