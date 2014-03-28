(Corrects to show Airtel will also pay a $5.4 mln fee)

NAIROBI, March 28 Kenya's telecoms regulator granted conditional approval to the nation's biggest telecoms operators, Safaricom and the local unit of Bharti Airtel to buy the No. 3 network, Yu, operated by India's Essar Telecoms.

The regulator said on Friday it would approve the deal, subject to Safaricom and Airtel each paying a $5.4 million fee for the licence belonging to YU. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)