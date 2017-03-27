NAIROBI, March 27 Kenya's bourse admitted its
first ever exchange traded fund (ETF) on Monday, a cross-listing
of the Barclays NewGold ETF, which was originally listed in
South Africa.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange has been investing in
new infrastructure to include trading of new products like ETFs,
to diversify from equities and bonds, and to deepen the market.
The NewGold ETF, which is a product of Barclays Africa
through one of its units, will offer investors access
to the gold market, in the local shilling currency.
Barclays said the NewGold ETF is the largest in Africa with
a value of about $1.4 billion. Some 400,000 units will be made
available to investors on the Kenyan bourse.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Susan Thomas)