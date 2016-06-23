NAIROBI, June 23 Kenya and Ethiopia aim to
finalise plans by the end of 2016 for a refined oil products
pipeline to be built from Kenya's north coast to the Ethiopian
capital, the two said on Thursday.
Kenya has been seeking to develop a new port on its north
coast at Lamu, part of a plan to build an economic corridor with
transport and other links to Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda.
But the projects, drawn up years ago, have been slow.
This year, the Lamu project suffered a setback when Uganda
picked a route through Tanzania to export oil it aims to produce
from new discoveries, instead of linking up with fields in Kenya
and piping oil to Lamu. Kenya says it will now proceed alone.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discussed expanding economic
ties during talks with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam
Desalegn during his visit to Nairobi.
In a joint communique, the two leaders "committed to
finalise an agreement on the development and operation of a
product oil pipeline from Lamu Port to Addis Ababa by the end of
2016." It did not give further details.
Ethiopia, with a bigger population but smaller economy than
Kenya, is land-locked but has been building a new railway,
highway and other links to Djibouti and the international port
there as part of its plans to develop new industries.
Ethiopia has one of Africa's fastest expanding economies,
outpacing Kenya's growth rate of about 6 percent a year.
Among other agreements outlined in the communique, the two
nations agreed to establish a Joint Railway Commission, without
giving details.
(Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by William Hardy)