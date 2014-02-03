BRIEF-Sunshine Heart files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 mln
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Feb 3 Kenya is going ahead with plans to issue a debut Eurobond despite volatility in the markets following the onset of tapering of the economic stimulus programme in the United States, its finance minister said on Monday.
"We have not seen major revision of interest rates globally and that is why we are working quite fast to ensure we complete the process as quickly as possible," Henry Rotich said.
East Africa's biggest economy plans to borrow up to $2 billion from financial markets abroad, with marketing scheduled to start this month.
* Lumena Pharmaceuticals Inc - had filed for IPO of up to $75 million on April 2, 2014 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n92leH)
LONDON, March 21 The euro climbed to six-week highs and French bonds and stocks rallied on Tuesday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's performance in a television debate raised expectations he would win France's presidential election over the far-right's Marine Le Pen.