* FinMin says Eurobond expected to be launched in September
* Money from the bond to boost infrastructure spending, jobs
* Says polls will help increase economic growth
NAIROBI, March 11 Kenya will issue a $1 billion
debut sovereign bond in September after the conclusion of a
largely peaceful vote in east Africa's biggest economy, Finance
Minister Robinson Githae said on Monday.
Uhuru Kenyatta, indicted for crimes against humanity, was
declared winner of the presidential election on Saturday, but
rival Raila Odinga said he would peacefully challenge the
outcome in court.
Investors fretted violence would disrupt the Kenyan vote,
but Githae said the peaceful polls showed the country had
matured democratically, after the last election in 2007 ended in
violence that cut annual growth to 1.7 percent in 2008 from 7.1
percent previously.
"Our institutions are working and working properly," Githae
told a news conference.
"This will send a very strong signal especially to the
international community that political stability is firmly in
place in Kenya."
He added that the government expected economic growth, which
the International Monetary Fund estimates at 4.5-5 percent last
year, to accelerate due to the peaceful elections.
"We expect to see increased capital inflows and especially
foreign direct investment. We also expect to see improved
performance in the tourism industry and this should translate to
higher economic growth," he said.
Kenya's initial plans to issue a $500 million Eurobond were
delayed by the post-election violence in early 2008 and the
global financial crisis.
Githae said the bond is likely to be launched in September
and the money raised would be channelled towards infrastructure
projects designed to create jobs and make the economy more
competitive.
"The projects are not yet determined. What we are going to
do in the context of this budget that we are preparing we will
assign (the funds) in the area of infrastructure," said Joseph
Kinyua, permanent secretary in the finance ministry.
"It can only go in the area of either roads or energy."