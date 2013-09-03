* Kenya previously said it would seek $1 billion
* Kenya's public debt on the rise
* Bankers say Kenya would have to pay a premium
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Sept 3 Kenya may seek as much as $2
billion from its debut Eurobond issue, double the previously
stated $1 billion, the country's finance minister said on
Tuesday, an amount analysts said could be expensive to borrow.
The move would also come as many emerging markets are being
battered by sell-offs brought on by fear of the withdrawal of
U.S. cheap financing.
Kenyan Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich said, however, he was
confident east Africa's biggest economy would match the
realtively low yields secured by other sub-Saharan states.
"Once we prepare the documentation we will firm up the
numbers. It will be more than $1 billion dollars but not more
than $2 billion," Rotich told Reuters.
Kenya has said it expects to tap international debt markets
before the end of this year. It was finalising the procurement
of lead arrangers and international legal advisors, the minister
said.
Rotich did not specify why the target might be raised, but
said the country had a "very favourable rating with Standard and
Poor's and Fitch."
"The global market is very stable, so there is no reason why
we should get something different from what (other) emerging
markets are getting now."
Bankers in London described $2 billion as ambitious.
"There would need to be a fairly good backdrop for that
amount to be feasible," said one syndicate banker.
Asked if raising $2 billion internationally was optimistic,
a second banker said it was not impossible and that it was "just
a question of pricing".
PUBLIC DEBT
Such an amount may, however, deepen concerns among some
investors about Kenya's level of public indebtedness.
Public debt hit 52 percent of national output in the year to
June, up from about 44.5 percent the previous year. The
percentage is relatively low, but the direction has aggravated
worries about the sustainability of Kenya's long-term debt.
Proceeds of the bond will be used to finance major
infrastructure projects and to retire some of a $600 million
syndicated loan signed in May 2012.
"It is a question of how much they are prepared to pay,"
said Mark Bohlund, senior economist at IHS Global Insight.
"But concerns about Kenya's public finances could be
detrimental for the government's efforts to find foreign
partners for ... investment projects."
Kenya initially planned to issue a $500 million Eurobond but
that was shelved after nationwide violence in early 2008
following a disputed election that stunted economic growth and
because of the global financial crisis.
In 2012, the Treasury doubled the size of the planned
Eurobond to $1 billion.
Rwanda sold a debut $400 million Eurobond in April at a
yield of 6.875 percent, signalling strong appetite for emerging
market debt as rock-bottom interest rates in the developed world
left investors searching for yield.
But since then, emerging markets have experienced a sell-off
on expectations that U.S. monetary stimulus will soon be scaled
back and on concerns about possible U.S.-led military
intervention in Syria.
"It might be a good idea to get the money now because if
Kenya does $1 billion now and try and do another $1 billion in
2014/15 rates might be higher," said Ignatius Chicha, head of
markets at Citibank in Nairobi.
"If the U.S. begins tampering on the quantitative easing
then it means the rates will be slightly higher."