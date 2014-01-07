LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR/Reuters) - The Republic of Kenya is expected to begin investor meetings ahead of its debut Eurobond offering the week of January 20, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B+, is looking to raise USD1.5bn through the sale, which is being arranged by JP Morgan, Barclays and Standard Bank.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Sudip Roy)