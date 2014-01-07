BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR/Reuters) - The Republic of Kenya is expected to begin investor meetings ahead of its debut Eurobond offering the week of January 20, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B+, is looking to raise USD1.5bn through the sale, which is being arranged by JP Morgan, Barclays and Standard Bank.
The banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)